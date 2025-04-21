Sami Zayn Reveals He's In Las Vegas For WWE WrestleMania 41 In Bittersweet Post

Sami Zayn has been an integral part of WrestleMania for the past few years, but the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has nothing to do at this year's "Granddaddy Of Them All." Zayn took to social media to reflect on his recent WrestleMania matches, which saw him face "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 in a match which saw him bodyslammed by the diminutive Wee Man, winning the tag team championships in the main event of WrestleMania 39 alongside his friend and sometimes rival Kevin Owens, and ending the historic reign of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

"The way she goes," Zayn wrote, concluding the pics with a photo from this year's WrestleMania, where Zayn is watching from the talent section. Zayn had previously been away from television while observing Ramadan, which required fasting from the Muslim superstar.

The way she goes pic.twitter.com/I5W9NIxKi4 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 20, 2025

It is entirely possible that Zayn would've had more to do at WrestleMania if his friend Kevin Owens had not needed surgery to repair an injured neck. Owens had initially been slated to face Randy Orton, but his surgery forced the match to be cancelled. As Zayn and Owens have been once again entangled in their ongoing rivalry, it is not a stretch to hypothesize Zayn would've made some kind of appearance either to the benefit or detriment of Owens. There is still a chance Zayn could answer the open challenge of Orton, who made the open call for an opponent in the wake of Owens being pulled from the event.