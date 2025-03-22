Backstage News On Sami Zayn's Absence From WWE TV Since Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE television following his brutal loss to Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber on March 1, but reports indicate Zayn is fine after the vicious bout. According to Fightful Select, the word backstage was that Zayn requested time off, but the outlet wasn't sure if that had to do with Zayn observing Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims. During Ramadan, those who observe usually fast between dawn and dusk, which could be difficult during WWE's ongoing European tour and travel.

Zayn and Owens fought in a brutal match that saw the use of trashcans, tables, the ring bell, a chair wrapped in barbed wire, and more. Owens was able to score the victory after multiple powerbombs on the ring apron before getting Zayn back inside to pin him for the win. Prior to the match, Zayn and Owens had been feuding for weeks, and Zayn even took WWE's second-ever package piledriver from his best friend, a moved that had been banned in the company for years.

There was no report on when Zayn could be back on WWE programming, and he's currently not involved in a storyline for a match going into WrestleMania 41 in four weeks. Ramadan lasts through Saturday, March 29, and WWE returns to the United States after "WWE Raw" in London on March 31.