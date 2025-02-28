The Story So Far: Kevin Owens Vs. Sami Zayn 'Unsanctioned' At WWE Elimination Chamber

Some wrestling matches are just wrestling matches; you don't need to know anything ahead of time and can just jump in. Most of the time, though, at least a little bit of context is required, especially for big event matches that are often the culmination of weeks, months, or even years of storytelling. Sometimes to get the whole story, you have go back even further than that — sometimes the story has been told for decades; careers; lives.

At Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens meet one another in an Unsanctioned match. According to Cagematch, it will be the 80th time these two have met in singles action over the course of their careers (though the real number is likely much higher). It'll be their 19th singles match on WWE TV (Owens has 11 wins, Zayn has four; three matches ended in a no contest) but just the first to take place in their home country of Canada. And it will be the first time they meet under the Unsanctioned stipulation since 2010, back when Owens wrestled under his real name and Zayn was still a mystery wearing a mask. These two have so much history there's about to be an entire book about it; we won't go that far, but we are here to provide all the information you need about Zayn vs. Owens heading into Elimination Chamber.

How far back does this rivalry really go? How many times have Zayn and Owens achieved greatness together, and how many times have they betrayed each other? As we approach the latest chapter in their epic tale, this is The Story So Far.