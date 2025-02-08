Kevin Owens Delivers Emotional Message To Sami Zayn Following WWE Raw Attack

Fresh off his devastating loss to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens did the unthinkable and hit his best friend, Sami Zayn, with a package piledriver, sending him out of "WWE Raw" on Monday on a stretcher. Zayn was ringside for Owens' match and checked on him, but didn't stop Rhodes from climbing the ladder to retain his championship. On Friday, Owens cut a social media promo from his car, which also aired on "SmackDown," to address Zayn, and explained just why he did what he did.

An obviously banged up and very emotional Owens said he and Zayn had been through a lot together over the years, but they'd never been through anything like what they did on Saturday. Owens said he had been in pain all week and it might never go away.

"It's all your fault," he said. "Because Sami, you stood there and watched while Cody tried to end my career. Worse, you know, I think he was actually trying to end ... And you stood there and did nothing. And later on, I watched the Royal Rumble match and what do I see, but you rushing to the aid of Roman Reigns because someone's beating him up in the corner."

Owens continued to get choked up and called Zayn a horrible friend and a disgusting human being. He said he'd never forgive Zayn, and he's going to make him pay for not being there for him.