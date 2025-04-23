Lex Luger Didn't Realize How 'Instrumental' This AEW Personality Was In His Career

"The Total Package" Lex Luger is now a WWE Hall of Famer, as the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was inducted over the weekend. In a recent episode of "Lex Expressed," Luger gave credit to the voice of his first WCW run for making him the star he is today.

"I don't think I realized at the time how instrumental Jim Ross was in the early parts of my career," Luger explained. "He is one of the best, if not the best ever, and he can set up your background and your athletic background...He is just an amazing talent at what he's done...He was a huge factor in putting so many of us on the map."

Luger didn't just have JR on the call for his first WCW matches, but his WrestleMania debut match at WrestleMania IX was also the WWF debut of Jim Ross, which led to a lengthy career for the broadcaster who was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. Lex eventually returned to WCW in 1995, kicking off the famous Monday Night Wars in the process.

Luger was effusively grateful to be one of the wrestlers whom JR was able to put over throughout his WWE Hall of Fame Career. JR is still broadcasting from time to time, doing color commentary for select special matches in AEW. Until a recent health scare, JR had been the weekly voice of AEW before he was eventually pulled back in favor of the team of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz.