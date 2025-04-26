AEW's Chris Jericho Wants To See A Documentary On This WWE Feud Of His

With a wrestling career that stretches back to 1990, Chris Jericho has had some memorable feuds over the years. For many fans, his 2008 WWE rivalry with Shawn Michaels belongs near the top of that list, and Jericho himself agrees. During a recent appearance on a Monopoly Events panel, the wrestler explained that he'd like to see the footage re-purposed for today's audience.

"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history," Jericho said. "They should put together a ... Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud."

The storyline began just after WWE WrestleMania 24, which saw Michaels retire Ric Flair in an emotionally charged match. In the days that followed, Jericho taunted Michaels regarding Flair's retirement but remained a babyface — at first. Jericho would eventually turn heel, and alongside some great matches, the program wound up resulting in a few memorable moments. That includes Jericho slapping Michaels' wife, and Jericho throwing Michaels into a television screen.

The feud concluded on a November 2008 episode of "WWE Raw," with Jericho winning a Last Man Standing match against Michaels. Shortly after, Jericho would go on to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to John Cena at WWE Survivor Series, while Michaels entered a feud against JBL before eventually facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25.

In the years since, many fans have maintained a fondness for the storyline, and it's often discussed among the best feuds for both Michaels and Jericho. Former AEW star Malakai Black even revealed that Michaels used to show footage of the angle involving himself, Jericho, and his wife to students at the WWE Performance Center as an example of strong storytelling.

