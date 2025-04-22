Roman Reigns: Meet The WWE Tribal Chief's Wife
Roman Reigns may be well on his way to a WWE Hall of Fame career, between the countless WrestleMania main events and the six World Championship reigns, including the fourth-longest World Championship reign in the history of WWE. But even with those accolades, it hasn't always been easy for Reigns. After capturing the hearts and minds of fans during his run with The Shield, the former Georgia Tech football star found himself being roundly rejected by the fans, no matter how hard WWE pushed him or how many World Titles he won. Even in his personal life, things weren't always easy, as Reigns was forced to step away from wrestling in late 2018 in order to receive treatment for leukemia.
Truthfully, Reigns didn't find himself on firm ground as a wrestler until 2020, when a long-awaited heel turn paired him with Paul Heyman and began the formation of what eventually became the Bloodline. What followed was the aforementioned record-setting World Title reign, and what many consider to be one of the greatest long-term storylines in wrestling history, an angle so successful that, when Reigns turned babyface this past Summer, he finally received the reaction he and WWE had long been looking for him to have. And while Heyman has betrayed Reigns to side with Reigns' former ally Seth Rollins, all in all, Reigns has the stability in his wrestling career and character he long sought.
Roman Reigns Wife, Galina Becker, Works As A Fitness Model
In a way, he also has the stability he never lacked in his life outside the ring. As Reigns has gone through the ups and downs of his wrestling career, he has done so with one constant by his side: his wife, Galina Becker. Born on March 11, 1987, Becker herself was an athlete, playing track and field while she was in high school. She was successful enough that she continued to do so when she went to college at Georgia Tech University, ultimately graduating from the school with a degree in business management and going on to become a fitness model. It was during this time that Reigns and Becker first met, with Reigns stating the two immediately hit it off, developing a friendship that quickly blossomed into a romance. It was during the early stages of their relationship that Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia, and he has credited Becker for her support as he received initial treatment for it, and then later treatment during his wrestling hiatus.
Reigns And Becker Have Five Children Together
By 2007, the two were committed to each other and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in December. Since then, all signs point to the couple's relationship only growing stronger as time has gone on. After nearly a decade together, Reigns and Becker would get married in December 2014, just a month prior to Reigns winning the Royal Rumble. Less than two years later, the family expanded, with Becker welcoming twin boys in November 2016. Just four years later, lightning struck twice again, as Becker gave birth to another set of twins, giving her and Reigns a total of five children. Their growing family was seen as a catalyst for Reigns to take a reduced schedule, one he continues to wrestle on to this day. Through it all, Becker has largely remained out of the limelight, though she has been spotted attending events with Reigns over the years, including the 2015 ESPY Awards.