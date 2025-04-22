Roman Reigns: Meet The WWE Tribal Chief's Wife

Roman Reigns may be well on his way to a WWE Hall of Fame career, between the countless WrestleMania main events and the six World Championship reigns, including the fourth-longest World Championship reign in the history of WWE. But even with those accolades, it hasn't always been easy for Reigns. After capturing the hearts and minds of fans during his run with The Shield, the former Georgia Tech football star found himself being roundly rejected by the fans, no matter how hard WWE pushed him or how many World Titles he won. Even in his personal life, things weren't always easy, as Reigns was forced to step away from wrestling in late 2018 in order to receive treatment for leukemia.

Truthfully, Reigns didn't find himself on firm ground as a wrestler until 2020, when a long-awaited heel turn paired him with Paul Heyman and began the formation of what eventually became the Bloodline. What followed was the aforementioned record-setting World Title reign, and what many consider to be one of the greatest long-term storylines in wrestling history, an angle so successful that, when Reigns turned babyface this past Summer, he finally received the reaction he and WWE had long been looking for him to have. And while Heyman has betrayed Reigns to side with Reigns' former ally Seth Rollins, all in all, Reigns has the stability in his wrestling career and character he long sought.