Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Reportedly Pulled Booked Talent To Make Room For WWE Stars

As is tradition when it comes to WWE's WrestleMania weekend, companies from around the world flocked to the host city to capitalize on the amount of wrestling fans in the area. This year, Las Vegas saw companies like Dragon Gate, STARDOM, and GCW all invade "Sin City" with various events, with Josh Barnett's Bloodsport once again being one of the biggest attractions. However, during a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer, who was at the Bloodsport event, noted that there were frustrations from some fans over the fact that a number of WWE Superstars performing on the show had bumped some Bloodsport regulars from the card.

"I saw Bloodsport and it was a really good show, the WWE people won six out of the seven matches. There was–I mean there was certainly people who complained with the idea that so many WWE people were on the show, and people who were Bloodsport regulars who were promised spots on the show were now off the show because of it and all that." This was made public by British wrestler Lou Nixon as he revealed he had been removed from the show due to the amount of matches that had been booked, but was given a spot in Joey Janela's "Clusterf**k" battle royal instead.

As Meltzer mentioned, WWE Superstars were involved in seven of the ten matches on the show, the largest amount at a Bloodsport event so far, with Karmen Petrovic being the only representative to lose on the night. Natalya, Karrion Kross, Pete Dunne, Charlie Dempsey, Shayna Baszler, and Tavion Heights all ran out victorious, while NJPW star Gabe Kidd defeated Barnett himself in the main event.

