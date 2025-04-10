UK Wrestler Cries Foul When Cut From 'Mania-Week Bloodsport, Josh Barnett Responds

Yesterday afternoon, U.K. independent wrestler Big Lou Nixon took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his story about being cut from GCW's upcoming Bloodsport show, set to take place on Thursday, April 17. According to Nixon, he was removed from the card due to an overabundance of matches booked on the show. However, the wrestler later posted an update to his story, revealing that it was all a misunderstanding.

"Josh [Barnett] contacted me as soon as he was made aware of the situation," Nixon wrote. "Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication with the booking which has led to this error."

Nixon expressed his disappointment at not being on the show but clarified that Barnett and GCW had now offered to pay him for the booking regardless. Barnett has run Bloodsport shows under the GCW banner since 2018, with the events featuring a presentation inspired by mixed martial arts and amateur wrestling. Responding to Nixon's post, Barnett offered a statement of his own on the situation.

"Love how a bunch of you raided my mentions, harangued and insulted me, and all over something I didn't even know about," Barnett said.

The wrestler/promoter stated that he reached out to Nixon once he learned about the mistake, and that the performer will be seen again on a future Bloodsport show. As for the social media users who lashed out following Nixon's post, Barnett stated that they should grow up and find something more productive to do with their lives.

Next week's Bloodsport show has performers booked from across the independent scene, and even from both WWE and AEW. Natalya Neidhart will wrestle her first match outside WWE in more than 15 years, with Pete Dunne, Karrion Kross, and Karmen Petrovic also set to take part. Additionally, AEW and NJPW's Gabe Kidd will wrestle Barnett himself.