WWE Star Natalya Announced For Debut Match In Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

GCW's Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event will return on WrestleMania 41 weekend, and veteran WWE star Natalya will be a part of the show for the very first time in her career.

Josh Barnett announced Natalya taking part in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII on his social media, where he claimed that she was born to be a part of pro wrestling.

"The Queen of Harts. A member of the legacy filled Hart family. She spent time in the Hart Dungeon learning hoe to crank, rip, and tear wrestlers apart. You could say she was BORN for this. Will she torture her opponent to the point of submission or will it be her hung from the rack? What will Bloodsport bring out of this veteran wrestler? Nattie Neidhart is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII. Get your tickets NOW at the link in the comment below," said Barnett's post.

GCW has, in recent years, featured WWE stars at Bloodsport, with Karmen Petrovic and Charlie Dempsey competing at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII in October 2024. Natalya's upcoming appearance at Bloodsport will mark her first match in a non-WWE promotion since 2007.

Aside from Natalya, GCW has so far confirmed former WWE stars Timothy Thatcher and Simon Gotch, as well as NJPW's Tom Lawlor, for the event. Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII will be held on April 17, 2025, two days before WrestleMania 41, and this year's event will take place at the Pearl Concert Theater in Nevada, just minutes away from Allegiant Stadium, the venue for WrestleMania 41.