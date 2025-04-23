Bishop Dyer Thought There Was A Reason For Travis Scott's Gait At WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, but despite John Cena making history and walking away with his 17th world championship, everyone online couldn't help but yet again criticize rapper Travis Scott's inclusion in 'Mania, especially without The Rock. During an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bishop Dyer — formerly Baron Corbin — expressed his confusion with the angle.

"I'm trying to make it make sense in my own head, I'm like: maybe Travis is moving so slow because The Rock is gonna slide into the ring on the back side, Cody's gonna turn around, we're getting a Rock Bottom, we're gonna get a People's Elbow, we're gonna get a kick in a d***," Dyer opined. He then recalled the segment, noting that it ultimately left him a bit disappointed, but he added some alternatives, explaining how Seth Rollins could've gotten involved instead since he's seemingly been making many references to the "Brahma Bull." Dyer then pointed out how The Rock's status for WrestleMania seemed to shift back and forth for months, noting that it kept several people's matches in flux, like Rollins, who could've appeared to troll the fans.

"I wanted Rock to show up, because it was such an intricate part of the turn, and you look at it now and go 'Why did we need the Rock there for John's turn? John could've turned himself," Dyer pointed out, before trying to justify Scott's usage in the angle, explaining that it's likely there to bring in the internet audience and make things go viral, like Logan Paul's WWE career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.