Rapper With Former WCW Ties Will Be At AEW Dynamite In New Orleans

All Elite Wrestling will make their long awaited return to New Orleans, Louisiana this week for the April 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," as well as the taping of the April 26 episode of "AEW Collision." Not only will fans get to see the stars of AEW in action, but they will also be in the presence of Hip-Hop royalty who also has a number of ties to professional wrestling.

Tomorrow night @aew is in New Orleans, and I'll be in the house for all the action Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite comes to @LakefrontArena, home of #NOLAsTeam and @PrivateersHoops — MASTER P (@MasterPMiller) April 23, 2025

Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 23, 2025

It's been confirmed by both AEW and the man himself via X (formerly known as Twitter) that Master P will be in attendance for the show as he is a native of "The Big Easy," while also being a big wrestling fan. Master P has had two studio albums reach the top spot on the Billboard 200, with his Ghetto D album featuring the single "Make 'Em Say Uhh!" that has not only gone platinum in the United States, but was also used frequently by Cody Rhodes during episodes of "Being The Elite." The rapper has also been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, becoming the first Hip-Hop artist to be inducted, and is widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation.

As for his connections to wrestling, Master P had a brief run in WCW back in 1999. He was one of the founding members of The No Limit Soldiers, which was named after the No Limit Records label that Master P owns, and recruited the likes of Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr., Brad Armstrong, Chase, 4x4, and his cousin Swoll, who also had a brief stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the early 1990s. The rapper has maintained a connection with wrestling in more recent years, purchasing the New York based promotion House of Glory in 2019, a promotion that currently boasts AEW star Megan Bayne as their current Women's World Champion.