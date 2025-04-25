JBL Recalls Overseas Shoot Match Between These Former WWE Big Men

The Big Show and Great Khali are two of the more memorable big men active in wrestling over the last few decades, with both men able to tower over the vast majority of their fellow performers. Fans had numerous opportunities to see the two clash in the ring over the years, but only a select few were present to see Show and Khali attempt to take each other down for real, as explained by JBL on "Something to Wrestle."

"Big Show and Khali got into — I wouldn't say it was a fight, it was like a shoot wrestling match, overseas one time," JBL said. "Both of them ended up on the ground. Yeah, apparently, they kind of worked up to a shoot. I don't know if Khali tried to take Big Show down or something, or if Big Show took him down. I can't remember."

JBL acknowledged that he was not present for the event but heard of it secondhand. If forced to place a bet on either Khali or Big Show in a genuine fight, the WWE Hall of Famer said he would put his money on Paul Wight, primarily citing Big Show's mobility over Khali.

While they've shared the ring many times, Big Show and Great Khali only wrestled four televised singles matches throughout their time in WWE. Of those matches, Big Show was booked to win all four, beginning with a pay-per-view bout at WWE Backlash 2008.

As of today, Khali's final wrestling match took place in 2018, when he made an appearance in the titular match at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Wight still steps into the ring from time to time, though he's currently a member of the AEW roster. His most recent match took place in January 2024, on Chris Jericho's annual cruise.

