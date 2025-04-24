Toni Storm Makes AEW Women's Title Eliminator Challenge For Collision

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be in action this weekend on "AEW Collision" after throwing out the challenge for an eliminator match.

Storm has yet to wrestle since retaining her title over Megan Bayne at Dynasty earlier this month, having spent the time observing her challenger pool within the Owen Hart Cup. However, she said during this week's "AEW Dynamite" that she is done waiting around and wanted an even closer look at one of her peers with an open challenge for "Collision." Queen Aminata then entered the frame, accepting the challenge and making a Title Eliminator match official for this weekend.

AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm issues a championship eliminator challenge for Collision THIS SATURDAY! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + MAX pic.twitter.com/XZ1NbdJ5pw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025

Aminata will be returning to the ring for the first time since March, having last lost to Julia Hart during "Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday." Storm and Aminata met in the former's final match before dethroning Mariah May at Grand Slam Australia, with the eventual Women's World Champion getting the win on that night and the first time they faced in February last year.

Alongside her pursuit for the Women's World title, Aminata was announced alongside Serena Deeb as the first match-up of the tournament to crown an inaugural ROH Women's Pure Champion. She has yet to hold a title in her four years wrestling with AEW and ROH, despite challenging for the TBS Championship held by Mercedes Mone and the ROH Women's World Champion Athena, as well as reaching the final to inaugurate the ROH Women's World TV Championship – missing out to Billie Starkz via referee's decision after almost 20 minutes.