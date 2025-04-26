Charlotte Flair: WWE Needs More Women's Stories, Main Events Even If Evolution Returns

14-time Women's World Champion, Charlotte Flair, was again involved in the championship scene during this year's WrestleMania, taking on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's World Championship in a losing effort. However, before the "Grandest Stage of Them All," Flair commented on the future of storytelling in the women's division and commented on the potential return of "Evolution."

"Like, I hear all these rumors, so, I mean it's been, you know, a couple of years, so I think it would be a good time to [start it up again]," Flair explained in an interview with Denise Salcedo. "Overall, really, it's just more about having more women's storylines and more women main events." She further explained that whether or not "Evolution" is brought back, the women's division needs more exposure regardless, but noted that the show much be the best platform for them to do that.

Flair also commented on the current state of women's wrestling in WWE, praising the ability of many of the women on the roster today, especially how experienced some of the new signings are.

"Having those waves of inexperience, experience, and then – you know – having Tiffany come up a year ago, having Roxanne come up, [Sol Ruca] winning the Speed title? I think it's great," she explained, adding that she hopes to see even more women called up to the main roster from "NXT" after WrestleMania.

