Jon Moxley's Next AEW World Title Challenger Set For Beach Break

Jon Moxley will be defending his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break" on May 14.

Joe choked out Moxley as The Opps captured the World Trios Championship from the Death Riders during last week's "AEW Dynamite," prompting them to emerge during the next night's "AEW Collision" ransacking the place and with Moxley demanding a one-on-one rematch with Joe.

During this week's "Dynamite," the match was made official after the Death Riders and The Opps came to blows at the beginning of the show; Joe had Moxley in the Coquina Clutch once again, only for the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada to run interference, then prompting Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega to get involved and help The Opps expel them from ringside.

Afterward, Joe took the mic and declared that he wanted to face Moxley and would be regaining his World Championship – simultaneously casting a look at Strickland – before he took his leave. This will be the first time Joe and Moxley wrestle one-on-one since their time together in WWE, with Joe defeating Dean Ambrose on an episode of "WWE Raw" in November 2017. It will also be Joe's first attempt at the World title since losing it to Strickland at Dynasty last year, while he will be the sixth title defense of Moxley's title reign.