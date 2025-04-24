Bishop Dyer Is Still Seething About Bayley Missing WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, and this year's edition had a glaring lack of "Aunt Pam." Bayley was taken out of WrestleMania after an attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Bishop Dyer was apoplectic over WWE replacing Bayley with Becky Lynch.

"I've had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry...F*** you, that's my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people," Dyer said. "Someone who's been there through COVID...has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly...is a model f***ing employee."

Dyer says that every WWE Superstar waits for WrestleMania season, and the heartbreak of being pulled from the event just two days ahead of time must've been gutting for the former WWE Women's Champion, even if she knew about her removal well ahead of time.

"I don't give a s*** if she knew the storyline [ahead of time]. Please, do all this, take all these bumps, work your ass off, and two days before we're gonna replace you...And I know Bayley's going to be fine...but that is a moment and it is bulls*** all the way through."

While it is possible the storyline will continue, and Bayley will have some kind of payoff down the road, Dyer doesn't feel the situation was kind to the hardworking star, especially after she spent so much time in "WWE NXT" to feud with upcoming star Roxanne Perez.

"She didn't get to be on WrestleMania. She went down to NXT, elevated talent...does everything you've asked of her," Dyer continued. "Bayley deserved to be on WrestleMania...It is insane to me that you take that moment away."