Tommy Dreamer Explains Biggest Issue With WWE's The Rock & Triple H Of Late

While WWE's business doesn't seem to be in any danger, with the promotion bringing in more revenue than ever, fan opinion has been relatively split with regards to the creative direction heading into and out of WWE WrestleMania 41. Tommy Dreamer, "Busted Open Radio" co-host and former WWE star, lays some of the blame at the feet of Paul Levesque and Dwayne Johnson.

"My biggest thing is pulling the curtain back too ... much, and how that will affect you long-term," Dreamer said. However, he noted that the company is doing well financially, and those in charge have plenty of experience.

"At the end of the day, I'm also talking about people who have [drawn] more money than me as talents."

Both Levesque and Johnson have given interviews as of late diving into behind-the-scenes details, and Dreamer feels that the industry would be better off by maintaining a level of mystique. Although those may be his personal feelings, the TNA producer admitted that the industry has changed since the time he came up, and it's very possible that Triple H and The Rock know what's best for their business. Still, Dreamer suggested that it wouldn't hurt to play their cards a little closer to the vest.

"In the world of press conferences and pre-shows and post-shows — the wrestling business is about blurring the lines, and at times they're no longer blurring them," Dreamer concluded.

Ahead of WrestleMania, Levesque sat down for an interview that saw him offer some details on the current creative process in WWE. As for The Rock, he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" two days after WrestleMania and explained why he was not present at this year's event despite being involved in the storyline leading up to it.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.