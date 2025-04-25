WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock's Claims About Future Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

It will forever be a moment etched in time: John Cena becomes the first-ever 17-time World Champion, creating a paradigm shift in how WWE will function after his victory. But what about Cody Rhodes, the former Undisputed WWE Champion, who spent a long hard fought year and finished his story with tears in most fan's eyes at last year's WrestleMania 40. Also, why was The Rock absent at the most critical point of this storyline last Sunday?

Days after Cena won the big one, the Rock made an appearance on "WWE Raw" commentator Pat McAfee's show expressing his absence was necessary because he wanted the spotlight to be on Cena and Rhodes, who represent two different generations of quarterbacks for the WWE. He didn't want to overshadow their moment, and felt his role in the matter has concluded for now. Additionally, the "Final Boss" mentioned how the heel turn of Cena's at the Elimination Chamber in March came to be, although originally, his pitch was for Rhodes to eventually manifest into the bad guy.

While those in the creative room with the Rock pondered the idea, it was reported that Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke oppositely of the original draft idea, and instead, proposed Cena turn heel, to which the Rock liked. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he confirmed the Rock's initial pitch of having Rhodes having another babyface run as champion before a heel run with him after that; however, new reports have come out from Meltzer that those in the company, who would be aware of this long term storytelling, claim that is not the case. With Rhodes losing his championship, only time will tell what means of expression (both physically and verbally) the "American Nightmare" will use to reclaim what was once his. But for now, it appears the Rock would rather have fans focus on what Cena could be capable of with his proclamation to ruin wrestling, rather than whose soul is up for the taking.