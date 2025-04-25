Adam Pearce Announces Indefinite Suspension Of WWE Raw Star Reportedly Taking Time Off

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has take to WWE's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to formerly announce that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has been fined and suspended from the company following his vicious attack on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the most recent episode of "Raw."

Pearce had this to say; "First things first, Pat and Cole are okay. Pat's in Green Bay covering the NFL Draft, and Cole's doing what he always does, preparing for Monday Night Raw in a Hall of Fame way. As for you GUNTHER, your actions were reprehensible and disgusting, you will never again put your hands on a member of my announce team because there ain't no heat in beating up an announcer. You're frustrated because you lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso and I get that, but if you want to blame somebody, then park your ass in front of a mirror and ask the person staring back at you. After conferring with representation of all three men, GUNTHER has been fined an undisclosed amount, and suspended indefinitely."

The reason why Pearce put extra emphasis on the word "indefinitely" is because GUNTHER is legitimately taking time away from WWE, with Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reporting that "The Ring General" has requested some time off. There is no word at the time of writing when GUNTHER will be back on TV, but it's safe to say another showdown with McAfee will be in his future.

Gunther requested some time off which is why he has been suspended "indefinitely" — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) April 25, 2025

GUNTHER has not taken any time away from the ring since the beginning of 2022 when he began appearing on "WWE NXT" full-time. Once he was moved to the main roster after WrestleMania 38, he has been a staple of the company, regularly ranking amongst the performers with the most matches under their belt on a yearly basis.