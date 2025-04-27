Former STARDOM Star Thekla Heading To America

Some of WWE and AEW's top female performers have passed through the doors of STARDOM in Japan, with another top foreign talent looking to bring their talents stateside in the near future.

At STARDOM's recent All Star Grand Queendom event on April 27, H.A.T.E's Thekla lost her bout to Sayaka Kurara, and was effectively written out of the promotion after the match following a confrontation with STARDOM President Taro Okada where Thekla attacked her boss, attacked various staff members at ringside, and flipped off the fans on her way to the backstage area.

This wasn't just in storyline, this was reportedly legitimate. Fightful Select have reported that the angle was a way to write Thekla out of the promotion as she is reportedly done working in Japan, and is ready to take her talents to the United States. To help her in this transitional period, Thekla has hired representation, who will help her navigate the waters of negotiating with major American companies, with all of the major ones (WWE, AEW, TNA etc.) having strong interest in signing the Austrian native.

Throughout her tenure in STARDOM, Thekla has been one of the standout foreign stars in the promotion. Debuting in 2021, the Austrian native has been part of the Donna Del Mondo stable who ruled the promotion throughout the start of the 2020s. She won the Artist of STARDOM Championships alongside Nai Sakurai and current WWE Superstar Giulia, and was part of the group until it was dissolved in 2024. From there, she became part of Oedo Tai, where she won the Goddesses of STARDOM Championships with Momo Watanabe, but was more than happy to join H.A.T.E at the end of 2024 when Oedo Tai was also dissolved in light of Natsuko Tora and Saya Kamitani turning attacking Thekla's long-time friend Maika.