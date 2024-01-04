Rumored WWE Target Giulia Announces Stable Will Disband

A few hours before Wrestle Kingdom 18 got underway at the Tokyo Dome, STARDOM held their Ittenyon Stardom Gate event at the Tokyo Dome City Hall. In the show's penultimate match, Giulia and Suzu Suzuki wrestled Divine Kingdom (Maika and Megan Bayne) to a time-limit draw. After that bout was over, Giulia took to the microphone and announced that her Donna del Mondo stable, which was formed in 2020, would disband.

The reigning Strong Women's Champion stood in the ring with DDM associates Thekla, Mai Sakurai, and Maika as she made the announcement. During her speech, Giulia thanked the STARDOM fans for supporting her group and went through every wrestler who had been a part of the faction. Meanwhile, Thekla announced that she would be stepping away from STARDOM for the time being, while Sakurai declared that she would follow Giulia.

Rumors have been swirling recently that Giulia is on WWE's radar. However, during an interview with Tokyo Sports, Giulia mentioned that her main purpose in wrestling was to make women's wrestling in Japan a more accessible form of entertainment, suggesting that a move to the U.S. was not in the cards right now. She was reportedly set to visit the WWE Performance Center last year, but that speculation amounted to nothing, as Giulia did not travel to Orlando to visit the facility. Giulia's STARDOM contract reportedly expires in March, so it's currently unclear what the future holds for the former World of Stardom Champion.