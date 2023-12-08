Backstage Report On Giulia's Status Amid WWE Speculation

Giulia's future remains up in the air amid speculation that WWE is interested in bringing her into the promotion. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the STARDOM star — who recently expressed a desire to spread her wings overseas – has yet to make a decision about whether she'll remain with the all-women's organization or walk away. Giulia's deal with STARDOM will reportedly expire in March 2024, and the current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion has spoken with WWE officials "several times" recently.

Last month, reports indicated that Giulia was set to visit the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. However, that ended up not being the case with Giulia's presence in Florida never materializing. Although a meeting with WWE officials has yet to come to fruition, interest in the former World of Stardom Champion remains high as the promotion seeks to strengthen its women's division, which has been recently bolstered by the signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill and the return of Kairi Sane.

Despite the ongoing speculation about her future, Giulia continues to fulfill her obligated dates with STARDOM. Her most recent match took place two nights ago as part of STARDOM's Year-End Tour 2023. That evening in Takamatsu, Giulia and Thekla — the reigning Artist of Stardom Champions along with Donna del Mondo stablemate Mai Sakurai — were defeated by Mei Seira and Suzu Suzuki. Giulia is set to be heading to the States in January for NJPW STRONG's upcoming Battle in the Valley pay-per-view.