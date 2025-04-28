WWE Hall Of Famers Eric Bischoff & Hulk Hogan Tease New Collaboration: 'We're Back!'

At the height of WCW's popularity, the New World Order ruled the promotion, and for a significant time the faction was led by "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, while Eric Bischoff made sure the NWO could do whatever it wanted, after revealing that he was a member all along. Behind-the-scenes, both men were good friends and have maintained their friendship over the years, and following a new video clip posted by both men on social media, it seems like they might be working together again based on a joint promo.

The clip notably begins with Hogan laughing, before pointing out that followers of Bischoff might not be too happy to see him. Bischoff then slowly did Scott Hall's "surf walk" in the background, joining Hogan to add that fans might recognize the legend, but they don't know why the two of them are together again. "This is so badass, like, you people know who we are but you have no idea what we're about!" Bischoff exclaimed, while Hogan whispered "He's back," behind him. The two then stood back-to-back, noting how they're "so back" and "better than before" before embracing one another and arguing about who loves the other more.

"But you know, we've been so hard, we changed the world one time; but now? We're here to wake 'em up! We're here to slice and dice the world of wrestling; and you're not gonna know what hit ya!" Hogan added, suggesting that the two will embark on an interesting project together. The two then continued to tease their collaboration, with Bischoff asking Hogan whether or not they should reveal their plan before both men decided that they'll keep the secret. Bischoff then told fans to stay tuned and added that a third man will be joining their project.