WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Explains Why No Faction Will Have The Impact Of The NWO

The top storyline in WWE for the better part of the last four years has been the Bloodline, with many comparing the group to the legendary NWO in WCW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who has praised the Bloodline story, believes that no group can have the impact the NWO has had in pro wrestling.

Bischoff joined "The Ariel Helwani Show" and was asked to elaborate on his recent comment that the Bloodline is the greatest storyline in pro wrestling, surpassing the NWO.

"Well, let me first kind of talk about the distinction. I think no storyline, no faction, in my opinion, will have the impact that the NWO storyline had and that has a lot to do with timing, the state of the business at that time, the evolution of the business, the timing was perfect for the NWO, and it's still one of the top-selling merchandise items in the WWE catalog. So, there's that," Bischoff began.

"Easy E" acknowledged that the Bloodline story is excellent due to its discipline, the arc it created, and the benefits that have resulted for several talents, such as Sami Zayn, while Jey Uso is another example of a mid-card singles star whose popularity skyrocketed with his involvement in the popular storyline. However, Bischoff feels that the Bloodline story will not have the impact that the NWO did. Helwani asked Bischoff if Paul Heyman is the secret to the success of the Bloodline's story.

"I have a lot of confidence in Paul Heyman. I think he's an amazing, amazing producer and creator, and I would agree with that," Bischoff answered. "I don't think there's any limitation to what Paul's capable of, creatively speaking."

