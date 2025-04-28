John Cena Popped WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash With Line Decrying Familiar Criticism

Ever since turning heel, John Cena has been cutting scathing promos directly addressing fans and several of his critics over the years, firmly taking an antagonistic stance against the WWE Universe. According to wrestling legend Kevin Nash, one of Cena's post-heel promos specifically got quite the pop out of him.

During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash explained why he knew Cena's heel turn would anger fans, pointing out how over the years the "marks" have gone from outside of the ring to inside of it, and how "smart marks" still believe they know everything about the business. "I almost popped — not almost, I did pop — when Cena said that he was so tired that people saying that he only had five moves," Nash recalled. "And I said 'Wow, John, you only had five moves too?' Amazing what those 'five move guys' can f**king pull when they just use those five moves." Nash went on to further explain that the depth of a wrestler's moveset isn't what makes or breaks a wrestler's career.

Over the years, Cena's repertoire has been called "The Five Moves of Death" — something he's shared with other veterans like Goldberg — but the criticism got so bad that the promotion even put out a clip on WWE.com to prove that Cena doesn't simply have five moves, but 10 moves. Back then, "The Champ" notably took things into his own hands during his Night of Champions 2012 match against CM Punk, by performing a Suicide Dive that shocked both the star himself and Punk's then-manager, Paul Heyman.

