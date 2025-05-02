Chelsea Green Looks Back On Past Indignities Of WWE Divas Division

Chelsea Green recently talked about how women wrestlers were treated in the past. In an interview with "Click and Tell," she speaks honestly about the "Divas era" from the 2000s and early 2010s, when women's wrestling was very different than it is today.

Green shared her thoughts on all that was wrong with women's wrestling back then.

"There was so much wrong with it. It's not right that the women were given two minutes, and the men are given 22. It's not right that we had to go out there and we didn't have a choice over what we brought to the table, or the package that we brought, or the gear we brought, or the type of matches that we had. You know, we weren't watching men have bra-and-panties matches. But, that also made our stories sweeter, and it made moving forward and having this Give Divas a Chance movement mean something."

Many fans remember when women's matches would only last for a few minutes, disrespectfully dubbed, "bathroom breaks." The storylines were mostly about fights over petty things, not about winning championships or being the best wrestler. The term nuance certainly didn't extend to the women's roster.

Green is happy about how much things have changed for women in WWE.

"We got our first Royal Rumble, we got our first Elimination Chamber, we got the Evolution pay-per-view, we're able to main event WrestleMania. That's incredible."

Today, it is not uncommon for women to main event shows. And the way WWE treats women wrestlers has completely changed.

Green, who recently lost her U.S. Title on "SmackDown," knows that today's women wrestlers can do so much more because of what the earlier women went through and fought to change.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Click and Tell" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.