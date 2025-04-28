Kenny Omega Comments On Rumored AEW Mixed Tag Tournament, Current STARDOM Favorites

The 2025 Owen Hart Memorial Cup tournaments may not conclude until Double or Nothing next month, but there are already rumblings of a new tournament in AEW. Kenny Omega was answering questions from fans on a recent Twitch stream when he was asked who he would like to face in an intergender match. The question got "The Cleaner" talking about what he's heard about a possible mixed tag team tournament in AEW.

"I keep hearing every now and then, it gets tossed around every now and then in AEW the rumblings of having the mixed tag match tournament," Omega said. "I keep hearing about the possibility of maybe doing this tournament. I've put more thought into what a tag team would look like rather than [what] a singles would look like. Someone had said like Mayu Iwatani and I'm thinking like, yeah, that'd be cool to have her and someone team up. Or Starlight Kid and someone team up. Two of my favorites from STARDOM, for sure right now."

Omega noted there were countless other talents that have something special who could work in an AEW tournament, including current Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling star Chihiro Hashimoto. As of this writing, AEW President Tony Khan has not put out an official word about a mixed tag team tournament in AEW.

AEW's most recent mixed tag team match occurred on April 2. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale took on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite." In the match, Nightingale sent Moxley through a table and Strickland accidentally hit a House Call on Shafir before the babyfaces got the victory.



