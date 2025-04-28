Former WWE Star Hypes Up Bron Breakker After His Performance In WWE Raw Closing Angle

During last week's "WWE Raw," Bron Breakker took out Roman Reigns and aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, simultaneously putting himself into a feud with both the "Original Tribal Chief" and CM Punk. Looking back at the segment during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bishop Dyer — who won the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Breakker as Baron Corbin before his WWE release — praised the segment.

"Seth elevates everyone that he's in the ring with, whether it's an opponent or it's an ally" Dyer said. "Bron and I had such a great run as The Wolf Dogs, and I love Bron Breakker and what he does."

Dyer praised Breakker's athleticism while adding that behind his "bad-ass" persona, he's both witty and funny, with a strong sense of comedic timing. Dyer's fellow co-host Bully Ray then added his voice to the conversation, calling Breakker "the total package."

"There's one thing you said that really stuck out to me that I think is gonna put him over the top, and that he's actually funny," Bully said. He went on to compare Breakker to Kurt Angle, another WWE star who was hugely talented in the ring but who was also involved in numerous comedy angles over his career.

