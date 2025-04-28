WWE Fan With Prosthetic Leg Discusses Crazy SmackDown TLC Spot

On last week's "WWE SmackDown," The Street Profits, DIY, and MCMG wrestled in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match, but Montez Ford got one weapon that wasn't on the menu, the prosthetic leg of a fan named "Lucha," who lost his leg to a bone infection. Lucha appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to dispel the myth that he was a plant.

"The things that had to happen for that moment to occur...could not have been aligned perfectly by the gods. It started three weeks before 'SmackDown,'" Lucha said. While Lucha didn't go into further details on how he ended up with the "SmackDown" tickets, he did make it clear how happy he was to be there, and also said that, while he wasn't a plant, he was looking for a moment to hand someone in the match his leg.

"[I felt] pure elation. It couldn't have been a better moment for me...I'm not gonna be selfish and be like 'here, use this.' The moment had to be right...I sit down in my chair, pop off my leg," Lucha continued. Montez Ford graciously took the leg from Lucha. "He uses it in the most perfect of way...He stomped them...How much better does it get?"

After Ford used the leg to hobble his opponents, he threw the leg at Lucha, and despite the fan being admittedly uncoordinated, he caught the leg aptly.

"I can't catch a cold...I catch it like Thor's Hammer in my left hand," Lucha said to a big chuckle from the hosts.

Lucha's help was successful, as Ford and his partner, Angelo Dawkins, were able to win the match, retaining their WWE Tag Team Titles in the process.