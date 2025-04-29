New Match Added To WWE Backlash After Pat McAfee Addresses GUNTHER On WWE Raw

Gunther and Pat McAfee will settle their differences in the ring at WWE Backlash. During last week's "WWE Raw," Gunther took the frustration of losing his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 on Michael Cole, prompting Pat McAfee to get involved; Gunther tussled with McAfee before getting him in a chokehold, putting him to sleep and getting suspended as a result.

This week McAfee returned to cut an impassioned promo about who he is and what he stands for, pondering the idea that he had almost forgotten what that was before circling back to his issues with the "Ring General."

He called Nick Aldis down to the ring, with Aldis stepping in for Adam Pearce as "Raw" General Manager this week, and told him that he didn't like that Pearce had suspended Gunther. He asked Aldis to reverse the decision so that he can fight Gunther, but Aldis said that he had spoken to Pearce and they agreed that they couldn't lift the suspension. But Aldis proposed that McAfee could face Gunther in a sanctioned wrestling match at Backlash, to which McAfee immediately accepted to make the bout official.

This will be McAfee's first singles match in two years, having last faced The Miz at WrestleMania 39, and his first overall since a cameo in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The NFL punter-turned-WWE commentator has wrestled five singles matches with WWE previously, starting with now-AEW star Adam Cole in "WWE NXT" in 2020, and including one lasting less than four minutes against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38.