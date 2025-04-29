Sami Zayn Turns Down Seth Rollins Offer, Gets Destroyed By Bron Breakker On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins seemed to cement his heel turn Monday night, allowing him to be brutalized by Bron Breakker in "WWE Raw's" main event after Zayn refused to stand down from Rollins' new faction.

Rollins opened "Raw" with the newly aligned Paul Heyman and Breakker, but was confronted by Zayn. After Zayn questioned how Rollins working with Heyman was any different than when CM Punk or Roman Reigns did it, Rollins offered Zayn a favor, saying he could have it arranged for Zayn to go to "SmackDown." During a backstage segment, Heyman tried to appeal to Zayn while Breakker was listening in the doorway, telling Zayn he would also be given a guaranteed WWE Championship match.

In the penultimate segment of the show, Zayn came out to give Rollins his answer, but ripped into him instead. Zayn declared he will be world champion, but "it will not be from any favors from anyone, it will be because I did it my way. I did it the right way." Zayn said that while he respects and loves Rollins as a friend, "this is me telling you to go to hell."

Breakker's music hit and they had an impromptu match in the main event. Zayn put up a strong fight, but after Breakker leveled him with a pair of Spears, Rollins attempted to get Zayn to "take the deal." Zayn again told Rollins to go to hell; after Breakker hit a third spear, and as medical officials checked on Zayn, Breakker ran around the ring to deliver a fourth. The match was called off, but Rollins hit his former friend with a Curb Stomp as "Raw" went off the air.