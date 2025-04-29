WWE Talent Reportedly Found Out About Altered WrestleMania Plans From Netflix Trailer

WWE fans recently learned about the alternative plans the promotion had for WrestleMania 41 through the trailer for the "WWE Unreal" show, and it appears that was also when WWE talent discovered the original plans for them at "The Show of Shows."

As per "Fightful Select," the meeting where the whiteboard revealed WWE's plans for WrestleMania took place sometime in the winter.. Several stars told them that they had heard rumors about the plans WWE had for them, but they were never informed about it. The report also indicates that some wrestlers, whose names were on the whiteboard, said that they learnt about WWE's plans for them after seeing their names.

The details on the whiteboard leaked in the trailer showed a different WrestleMania 41 card with new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso not even featuring in the card, while WWE also thought of pitting the Judgment Day against Wyatt Sicks.

Long-term absentee Asuka was originally scheduled to team up with Iyo Sky, the WWE Women's World Champion, against the team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, the latter of whom returned at WrestleMania 41.

The "Fightful" report added that WWE was ambitious in thinking that former WWE Women's Champion Asuka would return by WrestleMania 41. The Japanese star has been out of action since last May, with her being sidelined following a knee injury. A report from January had disclosed that WWE had started making plans for her, with reports then claiming that she could be in line for a return at the Royal Rumble, which unfortunately did not happen.