Charlotte Flair Has Her Sights Set On Historic WWE WrestleMania Trilogy

Charlotte Flair has been compared to her father, Ric Flair, from the moment she first set foot in the squared circle, and this has been something the former champion has embraced by largely modelling her career after his and him simultaneously passing the torch to her. Ric Flair notably set the standard for "Wrestling Trilogies" back in the 70s, when he and Ricky Steamboat faced each other at three major pay-per-views, but "The Queen" isn't far off from having her own wrestling trilogy.

"Rhea Ripley was the champion on Raw, so I've won one WrestleMania, she's won one WrestleMania I feel like down the road we're gonna have that trilogy," Flair said during an interview with Daniel Cormier on ESPN. "I know it'll be the first female trilogy ever that happens on WrestleMania."

Flair then went on to recall her feud with Tiffany Stratton, and praised the champion for the bright future she has ahead of her in pro wrestling. "A lot of people do like to talk about the comparisons and she seemed like the perfect fit, you know, to go against this year," she explained. "You can tell she has a chip on her shoulder; I have a chip on my shoulder. I have the comparisons to my father; she has the comparisons to being 'Charlotte Flair' but what I hope, when it's all said and done, I hope Tiffany becomes the next 'Tiffany Stratton.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.