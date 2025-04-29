Booker T Has An Interesting Takeaway From Joe Hendry's WWE WrestleMania 41 Moment

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry shocked fans when he made his WWE WrestleMania debut earlier this month as Randy Orton's surprise WrestleMania opponent, only to be defeated fairly easily. While some fans were happy to see Hendry appear on a stage as big as WrestleMania, others were critical of his utilization, especially as the world champion of TNA, but WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a different view on the segment and Hendry's future in pro wrestling.

"People can say what they want to say about Joe Hendry's match with Randy Orton — which, it wasn't one of those 30-minute matches or anything like that — but I tell you what? It was a damn hell of a moment for Joe Hendry," Booker opined during an episode of his "The Hall of Fame" podcast. Additionally, the veteran added that he believes that Hendry got a substantial amount of money for his one-off appearance, which Booker notes was worth it regardless of what everyone had to say. "Same thing with me — WrestleMania 19 — people always talk about that moment, but I remember the check more than the moment!"

Despite online negativity, Booker emphasizes that he's happy for Hendry and noted how the TNA World Champion had his WrestleMania moment when his music hit and he came walking out the entrance. "It was a hell of a moment (...) just because people [were] waiting and anticipating who it was it gonna be," he added. "And when they played the music? The pop that was heard around the stadium told me that Joe Hendry would be back at WrestleMania again."

