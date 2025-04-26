TNA's Joe Hendry On WWE WrestleMania Match: 'If This Is Being Buried, Keep It Coming'

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry got his WrestleMania moment at WrestleMania 41 when he was revealed as Randy Orton's replacement opponent, stepping in for the injured Kevin Owens. Despite the big reaction from the live crowd, the fact that Hendry lost the match in just under four minutes has led to many fans believing that he, and TNA as a company, was "buried" and made to look bad. However, if you ask Hendry, that couldn't be further from the truth, as revealed on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he would happily be buried like that again.

"If this is being buried, keep it coming, keep it coming," Hendry said. "We understood the assignment at WrestleMania. We were the fun, the surprise, when you saw Randy's promo after the match had taken place, that's what he talked about, about this being fun. This is Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania." Hendry went on to say how special it was for him considering he remembered watching Orton's first WrestleMania as a teenage fan, as well as saying that some of WWE's top stars have lost quickly at "The Grand Daddy of Them All" over the years.

"People are saying 'well Joe Hendry' lost quickly,' yeah John Cena lost quickly at WrestleMania. It's about creating moments, and if you know, if you really know what this business is at the end of the day, when Randy does my spin and then does his pose, people who know what wrestling is know what was Randy giving me his seal of approval." If that wasn't enough approval for those doubting Hendry, Orton himself handpicked the TNA World Champion to be his opponent after being offered multiple choices.

