Sami Zayn Shares Resolute Message With Fans After WWE Raw Beatdown By Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn has been targeted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker recently. The two former WWE Intercontinental Champions joined forces under the counsel of Paul Heyman, and Zayn has been the first target of the new group. In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Zayn made it clear that the aggression will not deter him from his goals.

"Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this – you can throw everything you've got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE," Zayn wrote. "I will become a world champion."

Zayn is especially motivated to succeed following his absence from WrestleMania 41. Zayn posted an emotional tweet about missing the show, despite being prominently featured against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, main eventing WrestleMania 39, and ending Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title reign at WrestleMania 40, Zayn was nowhere to be found on this year's "Grand Daddy of Them All." Zayn has still yet to win a world title on WWE's main roster, despite being a part of it for roughly a decade at this point. Zayn's last world title challenge took place in October, when he was defeated by Gunther via ref stoppage.

It's likely that Zayn will clash with either Breakker or Rollins at the upcoming WWE Backlash event in St. Louis, MO. The show will already host John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Lyra Valkyria defending the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, and broadcaster Pat McAfee going up against former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.