Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal Which Current WWE Stars They'd Feature On New Total Divas

WWE's "Total Divas" reality show set a new precedent for the promotion by dipping their toes into the then-popular television genre and giving fans a look into the lives of several of the names on the Divas roster as well as their significant others, most notably The Bella Twins. During a live stream on their YouTube channel, Nikki and Brie Bella discussed the possible lineup of a "Total Divas" reboot.

Nikki recalled having a poll on her social media asking whether or not fans would be interested in a revival of "Total Divas," claiming that she had an overwhelmingly positive response, leading to her asking Brie which three current WWE stars she'd want to bring in on their hypothetical revival.

"Bianca Belair – I feel like she'd be great to bring on Total Divas," Brie said, recalling Bianca Belair's reality television experience. "Maxxine [Dupri] – Maxxine would be incredible for sure – and then Chelsea Green. Her and Zach together too? I feel like would be comedy."

Following her picks, Brie then asked Nikki which "Total Divas" OGs she'd bring back for their revival.

"So, we first go to the original-original that are here now: you [Brie], me, Naomi, and Nattie [Natalya], and then I would add in Nia Jax," Nikki said. "And then I would maybe di a secret surprise and bring in Paige. I think Paige, Nia Jax, you, me, Natty, and Trin [Naomi] – we all are brining something different to the table now."

Nikki further noted how every name mentioned is still involved in wrestling somehow, urging Netflix to give them the green light to bring the show back.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Nikki and Brie Bella's YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.