Bianca Belair Discusses Making Love & WWE, Possibility Of Another Season
While Bianca Belair has taken a step back from pursuing singles championships, that doesn't mean her 2024 hasn't been extremely busy. Alongside new ally Jade Cargill, Belair has captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and still managed to get a marquee spot on WrestleMania, teaming with Cargill and Naomi to defeat Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.
Another big moment for Belair was when the former three time WWE Women's Champion transitioned from wrestling star to reality TV star, when she and her husband starred in the Hulu series "Love and WWE: Bianca and Montez." And despite her in ring success, Belair revealed during an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast" that the reality show's run would be the high point of her year, at least so far.
"I would say the highlight this year would be my husband and I's reality series coming out on Hulu...,'" Belair said. "That was something very new that we got to experience together. And I feel like [we really got] to pull the curtain back and show a different side of us to the WWE Universe. But we also tried to grab the eyes of people that aren't very familiar with wrestling, [and] try to bring them over. That was a highlight."
Belair Admits She Was Hesitant To Appear In Reality Series
Since "Love and WWE" was released this past February, there's been plenty of questions regarding whether the show would return for a season two. As expected, Belair was asked about this and was unable to confirm whether a season two was in the cards, though she expects to get word soon. She also indicated she would be up for it, despite initial hesitation towards doing reality TV.
"We're still waiting back," Belair said. "We should be hearing soon if we're going to have a season two. But it was a great experience. And I was somebody who was like 'I'm never doing reality TV.' When I'm home, I'm more laid back, but my husband is more of the firecracker and the crazy guy at home. So I was, like, really nervous about it. But we had a conversation, like 'Look, we're not going to try to be perfect. We're just going to try to be real.' So the experience was really good. My husband and I, I travel with him, I work with him. Now I'm home, working with him.
"But it was great, because...it was like I was in a different element. I wasn't Bianca Belair, the WWE Superstar, on camera. So when this camera crew is in your house, they're like 'Just be you.' And I'm like, I automatically want to go into Bianca Belair mode. I'm like 'This is weird.' It was strange, but it was very, very busy. We filmed from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania...and then we did, we filmed for two months after that. So it was just six months of no days off. So it was very tiring, but it was a good experience."
