Bianca Belair Discusses Making Love & WWE, Possibility Of Another Season

Since "Love and WWE" was released this past February, there's been plenty of questions regarding whether the show would return for a season two. As expected, Belair was asked about this and was unable to confirm whether a season two was in the cards, though she expects to get word soon. She also indicated she would be up for it, despite initial hesitation towards doing reality TV.

"We're still waiting back," Belair said. "We should be hearing soon if we're going to have a season two. But it was a great experience. And I was somebody who was like 'I'm never doing reality TV.' When I'm home, I'm more laid back, but my husband is more of the firecracker and the crazy guy at home. So I was, like, really nervous about it. But we had a conversation, like 'Look, we're not going to try to be perfect. We're just going to try to be real.' So the experience was really good. My husband and I, I travel with him, I work with him. Now I'm home, working with him.

"But it was great, because...it was like I was in a different element. I wasn't Bianca Belair, the WWE Superstar, on camera. So when this camera crew is in your house, they're like 'Just be you.' And I'm like, I automatically want to go into Bianca Belair mode. I'm like 'This is weird.' It was strange, but it was very, very busy. We filmed from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania...and then we did, we filmed for two months after that. So it was just six months of no days off. So it was very tiring, but it was a good experience."

