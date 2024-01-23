Video: See The Full Trailer For Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez

Early next month, Hulu will premiere the first episode of "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" — the new reality series focused on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Ahead of the show's debut, the first full trailer has been released (via YouTube). In addition to providing a sneak peek at the series for fans, the trailer acts as an introduction to the two WWE stars for those who don't already know them.

Taking place in the lead-up to last year's WWE WrestleMania 39, it looks as though the show will explore Ford's struggle to find a prominent position within the promotion as one sub-plot, as well as Belair deciding if and when she may want to have a child. Featuring brief snippets of their life at home and backstage, as well as plenty of wrestling footage, "Love & WWE" looks like it will fill the void left by the company's previous reality TV shows such as "Miz & Mrs." and "Total Bellas." In addition to Belair and Ford, brief glimpses could be seen of WWE stars such as Liv Morgan, Otis, and Ford's Street Profits tag team partner Angelo Dawkins.

Roughly a year after the first season began being filmed, both Belair and Ford have found themselves on solid footing within the company. Belair has continued her run as one of the most popular performers in wrestling, and she's currently preparing to compete at this weekend's WWE Royal Rumble. As for Ford, he, Dawkins, and recent ally Bobby Lashley have formed a group called The Pride, with the trio recently being labeled as babyfaces on the WWE roster.