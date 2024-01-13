Three WWE Stars Reportedly Switched To Babyfaces On Internal Roster

Three stars on the "WWE SmackDown" brand are now listed as babyfaces on the internal roster, after previously working as heels for the last few months. According to PWInsider Elite, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, are now listed as faces during their ongoing feud with Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain (AOP).

Lashley and the Profits were last seen on "SmackDown" on Friday, with Lashley addressing Kross and AOP. Lashley said their opponents were "in a fight they can't win," and told Kross and the tag team to come to the ring to settle their issues. Paul Ellering appeared on the ramp instead and introduced a video from Kross and Scarlett, which aimed to put Lashley and the Profits on notice, as well as introduce AOP and Ellering not just to Lashley, Dawkins, and Ford, but to the fans who might not be familiar with their previous WWE run as well.

Lashley and the Profits had previously been working heel. Lashley joined up with the tag team back in September after taking time off TV post-WrestleMania. Their journey together hasn't always been smooth, with Lashley often pushing the Profits to their limits following losses. Lashley has announced he will be in the 2024 Royal Rumble, but Dawkins and Ford have yet to declare.