Oba Femi To Defend WWE NXT Title Against Battle Royal Winner

Trick Williams and 24 others will feature in a battle royal during next week's "WWE NXT" to determine Oba Femi's next challenger.

Williams emerged during last weekend's TNA Rebellion event to attack World Champion Joe Hendry, who had last week got in the way of Williams' latest attempt to get a shot at the NXT Championship. Hendry had appeared earlier to call Williams out, only for Dark State to emerge instead. But Williams did appear later to address his actions, claiming he had been calling Hendry's name all night long and he hadn't appeared, dismissing the TNA World Champion as "local talent" before getting back to his pursuit of the title.

"NXT" General Manager, Ava, appeared on the entrance ramp to question how Williams believes he is entitled to a title match, given that he had caused drama during last week's show and then gone to another promotion to cause further issues. Williams retorted that he had realized he was bigger than "NXT," prompting Ava to let him know he is just one among 25 potential challengers in the pool to challenge Femi, confirming that there will be a battle royal to determine the number one contender.

"This is your yard... for now." While @Obaofwwe is at the top now, @undertaker warns the champ to keep his head on a swivel... 👀 #WWELFG #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OEPxFiTLXS — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

Femi appeared in a later backstage segment joined by The Undertaker, introducing Anthony Luke, Shiloh Hill, and Jasper from "WWE LFG," who are also looking to challenge for his title. No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights later made it clear they wanted in on the match, although they were unsure how Charlie Dempsey would feel about it. Dempsey has been announced for the match alongside Timothy Thatcher, Chris Island, Ridge Holland, Sean Legacy, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Ethan Page, Josh Briggs, Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen, Shawn Spears, Je'Von Evans, Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King, Wes Lee, Tyrike Igwe, and Tyson Dupont.