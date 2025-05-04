Along with WWE, the likes of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka all have history in Japan, where the latter three previously crossed paths in STARDOM. In a recent interview with "Queen of the Ring," Kai specifically recalled her interactions with SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai), which came during Kai's sole tour of STARDOM from December 2015 to February 2016.

"IYO was top girl and because she had the responsibility, she was head trainer. She had to do all the things," Kai said. "It's so funny because all of us gaijin that went over there, us international girlies, were so terrified of her. I tell her this now because she was very serious, but she was very stern-faced. We wanted to be her best friend because she's so cool. IYO is just the coolest person ever, but she was just so hard to read and so hard to get to know. Now it's funny, she's such a goof and she jokes about this. She's like 'Yeah, I just had to put this facade on because I had this responsibility to be top girl and head trainer. So these young girls, I had to be like No, this is how you do it.'"

Amidst Kai's time in STARDOM, she claimed the Artist of STARDOM Championships alongside Hiroyo Matsumoto and Kellie Skater. Meanwhile, SKY reigned as the World of STARDOM Champion, effectively making her the promotion's top star, or "ace," as well as a trainer.

In WWE, Kai and SKY worked together as a part of WWE's Damage CTRL faction alongside Sane and Asuka. In this iteration, Kai attests that SKY was much more laid-back, with a tendency of cracking jokes backstage. Kai was released from WWE earlier this weekend alongside the likes of Shayna Baszler and Braun Strowman.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Queen of the Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.