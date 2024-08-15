WWE Officially Changes Damage CTRL's Status On Internal Roster

Since its debut at the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event, Damage CTRL has been cast as a heel-oriented (or villainous) stable in WWE. In recent weeks, though, the group, now composed of IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai, has seen a shift in attitude that moreso aligns with that of babyface (good guy) characters. This shift has reportedly been reflected in WWE's internal roster, with Damage CTRL now being listed as "babyfaces" on the "WWE Raw" roster.

Advertisement

According to PWI Elite, this label change occurred sometime over the last week. While SKY, Sane, and Kai are all now identified as babyfaces, it was noted that Asuka, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, is still internally listed in the miscellaneous section of the company's roster.

"The Empress of Tomorrow" reportedly sustained a knee injury during a March 2024 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Nevertheless, she continued to wrestle in the weeks leading up to and following WWE WrestleMania 40. Asuka and Sane's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship loss to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash seemingly signaled Asuka's temporary exit from WWE television, as she has not wrestled since then. Instead, she finds herself on the road to recovery, which has been captured through various vlogs.

Advertisement

Much like Asuka, Dakota Kai too finds herself on the shelf with a knee injury. In Kai's case, she is expected to be out of action for eight to ten weeks after tearing her right meniscus. In Kai's absence, SKY and Sane will challenge Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on next week's episode of "WWE Raw," with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark set to round it out as a triple threat.