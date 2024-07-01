Video: WWE's Asuka Shares Rehab & Training Vlog After Knee Surgery

WWE star Asuka has been out of action since early May, dealing with a knee injury that she reportedly picked up back in March, ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. During her absence, Asuka has been sharing her recovery and rehab process through vlogs, with her latest video chronicling the aftermath of a recent surgery.

Advertisement

The video begins with Asuka leaving the hospital before cutting directly to her in a home gym. Asuka first takes the brace off her knee and then begins stretching it out, performing several basic exercises before working out other areas of the body. After just a few minutes, the vlog ends with the words "See you" on the screen.

Asuka's most recent match, at WWE Backlash France, saw her and tag team partner IYO SKY drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The former champions are both members of the Damage CTRL faction, which SKY has been part of since its 2022 inception, while Asuka joined in 2023.

This is only the second significant injury Asuka has dealt with since first signing with WWE in 2015. Asuka suffered an injury to her arm in July 2021, though that didn't become public knowledge until several months later. That injury wound up keeping her out of action for about nine months, with Asuka making her return during an April 2022 episode of "WWE Raw." Since then, Asuka has captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice, with different partners. She also had a two-month reign with the WWE Women's Championship, back when it was still known as the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship.

Advertisement