Jeff Jarrett Says This Upcoming WWE Program Could Be Fantastic Or 'Really Bomb'

WWE are taking their fans into the writers room this Summer as the company will be releasing a new documentary, "Unreal," later this year. Set to stream on Netflix, the show will be one of the most in depth looks at the inner workings of WWE for some time, and has already caused a stir as the trailer revealed what the original plans for WrestleMania 41 were, plans that the WWE locker room only found out about through watching the "Unreal" trailer. The verdict is still out on the show, but AEW star Jeff Jarrett believes that there is a chance that it could succeed if done in the right way.

"I think it's going to all come down to execution..." Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast. "I think that wrestling is much more of a hybrid form of entertainment that...I like that analogy that you know, kind of the making of the movie, but I do think that it can take away the mystique of a lot of things that the wrestling fan innately is drawn to, and it's one of those things, 'why am I a wrestling fan? Oh, I love it, I love this, I love that.' But its very core, there's some magic made, and they may think they want to know the David Copperfield, but when they hear it, it's just not near as compelling."

Jarrett rounded off by saying that it has the potential to be a great show, and while he doesn't want to judge a book by its cover, it could also fail miserably. "I do think it has the potential to be fantastic, but it also has the potential to really bomb."

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.