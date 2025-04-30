Dominik Mysterio Reacts To Actually Being Cheered By WWE Fans

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been a hated figure in the promotion ever since he first turned on his father, Rey, and while he's emulated Eddie Guerrero for the past few years, fans have always loved to boo him. The crowd reacted quite differently when Mysterio won gold at WrestleMania 41, and in an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," he recalled how it felt like to be cheered again.

"My initial reaction was... It felt right. You know? It felt like it belonged," Dominik recalled, adding that he ended up feeling like he was where he should have always been. "I was not expecting cheers from the crowd at all. You know, I walked out getting booed, so then as soon as that 1-2-3 hits and they just absolutely erupt? I mean, I had never experienced it in my life." The champion further recalled how he's been getting booed out of arenas for the past three years, further driving his point home.

Mysterio then noted that it was very surprising for him the moment his music hit and fans began to cheer. "The people are going absolutely wild. They're chanting 'Dirty-Dirty Dom.' Like, continuously singing, like it was honestly very, very surreal," he recalled, adding that he expected to be booed even though he won and suggested that it might have simply been a one-night occurrence.

