WWE's Aleister Black Discusses Gunther Being Bullied, When He Saw Change In Him

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black might have only just returned to WWE, but he has a long history with many of the people working in the company today. One of those people, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, is someone he not only knew very well from his time in companies like wXw in Germany, but someone he saw grow and mature during their formative years. Black was a recent guest on the "Wrestling The Rap Game" podcast, and he revealed that "The Ring General" was once bullied for his size, but saw a big transformation when he traveled overseas.

"I remember he got bullied a lot, undeservingly so..." Black said. "He was obviously–he was overweight, and everybody in that circle kind of always didn't see much in him, and I think that once he started working wXw more, and he got the opportunity to go to Japan, that's where you saw such a change in him. He just–it just clicked, and his matches in Japan, his Big Japan [Wrestling] matches, do yourself a favor, watch his matches in Big Japan. They are phenomenal, him against Daisuke Sekimoto, or [Yuji] Okabayashi, or [Soichiro] Sugihara, man dude he's unreal, like so good. He quickly became one of my absolute favorite wrestlers, and he still is to this day. I think he's so special, I think he's so unique, I don't think I've ever seen him have a bad match."

As Tommy End, Black crossed paths with the man then known as WALTER (or Big Van Walter, or even Big Daddy Walter) in wXw, as well as joining him on trips to Big Japan Wrestling, and even CZW in the United States. However, they have yet to meet each other in a WWE ring.

