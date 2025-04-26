Aleister Black Returns, Shuts Up The Miz Just In Time On WWE SmackDown

After weeks of video teases on "WWE SmackDown," Aleister Black returned to the blue brand to interrupt the Miz on Friday night to the delight of the crowd. Miz went out to the ring to address the fans about how he was feeling slighted after being left off the WrestleMania 41 card.

He said he was upset because he had been an integral part of WrestleMania since 2007 but was left off the card without even a mention in favor of El Grande Americano's match against Rey Fenix, a guy who has been in WWE only a few weeks. He also mentioned that TNA Champion Joe Hendry was revealed to be Randy Orton's mystery partner after Orton's original WrestleMania opponent, Kevin Owens, was removed from the match due to injury. Miz called Hendry a meme who did musical theater in the ring, and as he was ranting about Hendry, the lights in the arena went out.

Black returned with his original WWE entrance from his first run in the company, alongside a remixed version of his initial entrance music. He got in the ring and before Miz could ask what he was doing, he took out the "Awesome" one with a Black Mass.

Black officially finished with AEW back in January, but reportedly wasn't a free agent until February or March. Black originally wrestled for WWE beginning in 2016 before making the jump to AEW following his WWE release in June 2021.