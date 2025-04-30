WWE's Zelina Vega Reacts To Winning US Title On SmackDown

Zelina Vega is the WWE Women's United States Champion, after she dethroned inaugural champion Chelsea Green on a recent "WWE SmackDown." The new champ took her victory celebration to "Busted Open Radio," where she opened up about winning her first singles title in WWE.

"It didn't feel real until I heard the bell ring," Vega said, admitting that it wasn't until the WWE ring announcer said her name that she realized she was, in fact, the new Women's US Champion. "I hate crying. I'm like 'Gangstas don't cry,' but the two moments where I allowed myself to be in the moment were the ones where I let myself be the most raw."

Vega says it was this win, as well as her match in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash that made her the most emotional, as there's still a lifelong WWE fan behind that tough exterior.

"I felt like my 8-year-old self popped out and was living in that moment," Vega said, admitting that having her husband Aleister Black back in WWE for the moment made it that much better.

Vega had the deck stacked against her on Friday, as Chelsea Green's security force, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, did their best to keep Vega from winning the title, but were eventually ejected from the match, giving Vega an opening to pin Green and win the title. Green had been champion since December of last year, when she defeated Michin to win the inaugural title at "Saturday Night's Main Event."